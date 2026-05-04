Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    AZAL discusses prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry

    Infrastructure
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 15:43
    AZAL discusses prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry

    Azerbaijan Airlines and the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry have discussed prospects of cooperation.

    AZAL told Report that within the meeting the parties discussed the prospects of long-term strategic cooperation, in particular the development of human capital in technical specialties, strengthening the integration of industry and education, as well as the joint implementation of innovative initiatives.

    The goal of the cooperation is to make a systemic contribution to the training of highly qualified personnel corresponding to the requirements of the labor market.

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry
    Photo
    AZAL ADNSU ilə əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    AZAL обсудил перспективы сотрудничества с ADNSU

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