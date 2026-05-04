Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    WUF13 Festival begins in Gabala

    Infrastructure
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 12:32
    WUF13 Festival begins in Gabala

    In order to inform the country's public about the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the WUF13 Festival was launched in the Gabala district on May 4, Report informs.

    In the first half of the day, an awareness session related to WUF13 was organized at the Gabala State Vocational Education Center with the participation of teaching staff and students.

    During the speeches, the significance of WUF13 for Azerbaijan and the main topics to be discussed within its framework were highlighted.

    It was announced that the WUF13, to be held in Baku on May 17–22, is open to everyone.

    The WUF13 Festival consists of two parts. At 6:00 PM in the evening, the festival will continue with public programs held in the open air.

    Within the framework of the evening programs, topics such as sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environment, innovative urban solutions, and cities of the future will be conveyed to a wide audience through interactive activities, educational games, presentations, and public discussions. At the same time, detailed information about the main theme and ideas of WUF13 will be presented.

    WUF13 Festival begins in Gabala
    WUF13 Festival begins in Gabala
    WUF13 Festival begins in Gabala
    WUF13 Festival begins in Gabala
    WUF13 Festival begins in Gabala
    WUF13 Festival begins in Gabala
    WUF13 Festival begins in Gabala
    WUF13 Festival begins in Gabala

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Gabala
    Photo
    Qəbələdə WUF13 Festivalı başlayıb
    Photo
    В Габале стартовал фестиваль WUF13

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