Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    The Devil Wears Prada 2 grosses $233 mln during opening weekend

    Show business
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 15:20
    The Devil Wears Prada 2 grosses $233 mln during opening weekend

    The film The Devil Wears Prada 2 made a strong debut at the global box office, grossing $233 million during its opening weekend.

    Report informs via The Guardian that the movie earned $77 million in North America and another $156.6 million in international markets. The newspaper noted that women made up the majority of the audience.

    According to PostTrak surveys, they accounted for around 76% of ticket sales.

    The original The Devil Wears Prada grossed more than $326 million worldwide and over time gained cult status thanks to its many quotes and influence on pop culture.

    Analysts note that the film's successful launch has become an important signal for Hollywood amid the absence of a new Marvel movie at the start of the summer season. According to Comscore, the North American box office is currently about 14% ahead of last year's figures.

    cinema The Devil Wears Prada 2
    "Дьявол носит Prada 2" собрал $233 млн за первый уикенд

    Latest News

    00:03

    Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

    Foreign policy
    23:57

    Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026

    Economy
    23:49

    Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisis

    Foreign policy
    23:43

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exports

    Energy
    23:38

    SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economy

    Foreign policy
    23:35

    Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promising

    Foreign policy
    23:30

    Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAE

    Region
    23:27

    Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory Day

    Region
    23:16

    Mali junta leader names himself defence minister after predecessor killed

    Other countries
    All News Feed