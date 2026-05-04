The Devil Wears Prada 2 grosses $233 mln during opening weekend

The film The Devil Wears Prada 2 made a strong debut at the global box office, grossing $233 million during its opening weekend.

Report informs via The Guardian that the movie earned $77 million in North America and another $156.6 million in international markets. The newspaper noted that women made up the majority of the audience.

According to PostTrak surveys, they accounted for around 76% of ticket sales.

The original The Devil Wears Prada grossed more than $326 million worldwide and over time gained cult status thanks to its many quotes and influence on pop culture.

Analysts note that the film's successful launch has become an important signal for Hollywood amid the absence of a new Marvel movie at the start of the summer season. According to Comscore, the North American box office is currently about 14% ahead of last year's figures.