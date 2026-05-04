Zelenskyy and Fico agree on mutual visits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico discussed organizing mutual visits to Kyiv and Bratislava.

According to Report, Ukrainian leader said on social media following a meeting with the prime minister on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan that Ukraine is open to constructive dialogue with Slovakia and interested in developing strong bilateral relations.

"We discussed cooperation in various areas, as well as holding in the near future a meeting of the governments in the format of an intergovernmental commission. We also talked about exchanges of visits to Kyiv and Bratislava - we agreed that our teams would work on the schedule," he wrote.

The Ukrainian president also noted that the sides touched upon the issue of the country"s accession to the European Union.

"It is important that Slovakia supports Ukraine"s accession to the EU and is ready to help along this path. I thank them for this," Zelenskyy stressed.