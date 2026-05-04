Preparations for annual meetings of IsDB Group discussed in Baku

Preparations for the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan on June 16-19, were discussed in Baku.

According to Report, citing the IsDB, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Organizing Committee Samir Sharifov received President of the Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

The sides discussed the event program, roadshow activities, and organizational matters. The development of Azerbaijan's economy and its role as a regional center for trade and sustainable growth were also highlighted.

Al Jasser highly praised the organization of the event in Azerbaijan and confirmed the IsDB Group's readiness to ensure effective outcomes for participating countries.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the IsDB since 1992 and holds a 0.13% share in the bank's capital.

It should be recalled that the 51st Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the IsDB Group will be held in Baku on June 16-19, 2026.