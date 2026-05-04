Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Preparations for annual meetings of IsDB Group discussed in Baku

    Finance
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 15:09
    Preparations for annual meetings of IsDB Group discussed in Baku

    Preparations for the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan on June 16-19, were discussed in Baku.

    According to Report, citing the IsDB, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Organizing Committee Samir Sharifov received President of the Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

    The sides discussed the event program, roadshow activities, and organizational matters. The development of Azerbaijan's economy and its role as a regional center for trade and sustainable growth were also highlighted.

    Al Jasser highly praised the organization of the event in Azerbaijan and confirmed the IsDB Group's readiness to ensure effective outcomes for participating countries.

    Azerbaijan has been a member of the IsDB since 1992 and holds a 0.13% share in the bank's capital.

    It should be recalled that the 51st Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the IsDB Group will be held in Baku on June 16-19, 2026.

    Islamic Development Bank Samir Sharifov Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser
    IsDB qrupunun Bakıdakı keçiriləcək illik toplantılarına hazırlıq müzakirə edilib
    В Баку обсудили подготовку к ежегодным заседаниям Группы ИБР

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