Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a reality

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 12:23
    Ilham Aliyev: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a reality

    Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a reality, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the EPC summit in Yerevan, according to Report.

    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit
    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında sülh reallıqdır
    Ильхам Алиев: Мир между Азербайджаном и Арменией - уже реальность

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