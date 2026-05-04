Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Zelenskyy hopes for lasting peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan

    Other countries
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 12:34
    Zelenskyy hopes for lasting peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be sustainable, Report informs.

    "Of course, I should begin with this. This is very important. We wish only peace for Armenia and Azerbaijan - a sustainable, comprehensive, and long-term peace, of course. We wish it for you, Mr. Prime Minister, we wish it for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and we wish it for both your peoples," Zelenskyy said speaking at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Armenia-Azerbaijan peace European Political Community Summit
    Zelenski Ermənistan və Azərbaycan arasında dayanıqlı sülhə ümid edir
    Зеленский надеется на устойчивый мир между Арменией и Азербайджаном

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