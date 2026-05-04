Zelenskyy hopes for lasting peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Other countries
- 04 May, 2026
- 12:34
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be sustainable, Report informs.
"Of course, I should begin with this. This is very important. We wish only peace for Armenia and Azerbaijan - a sustainable, comprehensive, and long-term peace, of course. We wish it for you, Mr. Prime Minister, we wish it for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and we wish it for both your peoples," Zelenskyy said speaking at the European Political Community summit in Yerevan.
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