Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    All countries confirmed for chovgan world championship in Baku – EXCLUSIVE

    Team sports
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 11:34
    All countries confirmed for chovgan world championship in Baku – EXCLUSIVE

    The International Chovkan Federation confirmed all the countries that will participate in the world championship in chovkan to be held in Baku.

    In response to an inquiry from Report, the federation said Kuwait, as the most recent country, will participate in the competition with a special invitation.

    In the tournament, along with host Azerbaijan, the teams of Poland and Malta from the European zone, Nigeria and Ghana from Africa, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan from Asia, and Uruguay and Chile from South America will compete.

    The world championship will be held from June 7 to 13 at the Bina Equestrian Center.

    International Chovkan Federation chovkan
    Bakıda keçiriləcək çövkən üzrə dünya çempionatına qatılacaq bütün ölkələr dəqiqləşib - EKSKLÜZİV
    Определены страны-участницы ЧМ по човгану в Баку - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

    Latest News

    12:04

    Pashinyan says he hopes to visit Baku in 2028

    Foreign policy
    12:01

    Pashinyan: EPC format important for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Kallas: US troop withdrawal discussions require strengthening NATO's European pillar

    Other countries
    11:47

    Von der Leyen: EU should strengthen security in three key sectors

    Other countries
    11:41

    Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:34

    All countries confirmed for chovgan world championship in Baku – EXCLUSIVE

    Team sports
    11:33

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates rules for transactions in local, foreign currencies

    Finance
    11:17

    ADB, Japan launch first disaster risk financing facility

    Finance
    All News Feed