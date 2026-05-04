All countries confirmed for chovgan world championship in Baku – EXCLUSIVE
Team sports
- 04 May, 2026
- 11:34
The International Chovkan Federation confirmed all the countries that will participate in the world championship in chovkan to be held in Baku.
In response to an inquiry from Report, the federation said Kuwait, as the most recent country, will participate in the competition with a special invitation.
In the tournament, along with host Azerbaijan, the teams of Poland and Malta from the European zone, Nigeria and Ghana from Africa, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan from Asia, and Uruguay and Chile from South America will compete.
The world championship will be held from June 7 to 13 at the Bina Equestrian Center.
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