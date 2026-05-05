Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.05.2026)

    Finance
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 09:23
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.05.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    113.20

    5.03

    52.35

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    104.31

    2.37

    46.89

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,539.30

    - 105.20

    198.20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,941.90

    - 557.37

    878.61

    S&P 500

    7,200.75

    - 29.37

    355.25

    Nasdaq

    25,067.80

    - 46.64

    1,825.81

    Nikkei

    59,513.12

    0.00

    9,173.64

    Dax

    23,991.27

    - 301.11

    - 499.14

    FTSE 100

    10,363.93

    0.00

    432.55

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,976.12

    - 138.72

    - 173.38

    Shanghai Composite

    4,112.80

    0.64

    143.96

    Bist 100

    14,369.61

    - 72.95

    3,108.09

    RTS

    1,094.42

    - 25.07

    - 19.71

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1686

    - 0.0035

    - 0.0059

    USD/GBP

    1.3524

    - 0.0059

    0.0051

    JPY/USD

    157.2500

    0.2400

    0.8000

    RUB/USD

    75.0838

    0.0837

    - 3.6662

    TRY/USD

    45.2175

    0.0363

    2.2613

    CNY/USD

    6.8289

    0.0000

    - 0.1601
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
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