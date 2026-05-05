Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.05.2026)
Finance
- 05 May, 2026
- 09:23
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
113.20
|
5.03
|
52.35
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
104.31
|
2.37
|
46.89
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,539.30
|
- 105.20
|
198.20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,941.90
|
- 557.37
|
878.61
|
S&P 500
|
7,200.75
|
- 29.37
|
355.25
|
Nasdaq
|
25,067.80
|
- 46.64
|
1,825.81
|
Nikkei
|
59,513.12
|
0.00
|
9,173.64
|
Dax
|
23,991.27
|
- 301.11
|
- 499.14
|
FTSE 100
|
10,363.93
|
0.00
|
432.55
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,976.12
|
- 138.72
|
- 173.38
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,112.80
|
0.64
|
143.96
|
Bist 100
|
14,369.61
|
- 72.95
|
3,108.09
|
RTS
|
1,094.42
|
- 25.07
|
- 19.71
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1686
|
- 0.0035
|
- 0.0059
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3524
|
- 0.0059
|
0.0051
|
JPY/USD
|
157.2500
|
0.2400
|
0.8000
|
RUB/USD
|
75.0838
|
0.0837
|
- 3.6662
|
TRY/USD
|
45.2175
|
0.0363
|
2.2613
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8289
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1601
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