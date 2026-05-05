Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.05.2026)

Azerbaijan in Europe's new energy architecture: From niche supplier to strategic element Energy

Azerbaijan and Syria mull media cooperation Foreign policy

24-hour K1 route from Koroglu to run during WUF13 Infrastructure

Azerbaijan's share in ADB's portfolio in Central and West Asia region is 1% Finance

Costa: EU aims to strengthen ties with Armenia Region

Leah Gutierrez: Central and West Asian countries need to strengthen coordination along Middle Corridor Infrastructure

Digital transport map ready for WUF13 Infrastructure

Video Meloni: Rome aims for long-term partnership with Baku Foreign policy