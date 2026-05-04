Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates rules for transactions in local, foreign currencies

    Finance
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 11:33
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates rules for transactions in local, foreign currencies

    The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has amended the "Rules on conducting operations of residents in foreign currency, as well as non-residents in national and foreign currencies," Report informs.

    CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov has signed a new decision in this regard.

    According to the decision, when there is a special assignment (decision, order, appeal, endorsement) of the Cabinet of Ministers for the execution of transfers of funds transferred by residents and non-residents for payment of goods and services imported to Azerbaijan, including advance payments (prepayments), the transfer operations will be executed without requiring an import contract, customs declaration, or any other document. In this case, a copy of the document confirming the special assignment will be kept at the bank.

    According to the newly added article, when an advance payment is intended for the import to Azerbaijan of defense-purpose goods (combat-purpose military equipment, military weapons, ammunition, equipment for their design and production, components and spare parts, as well as scientific-technical information, raw materials, materials, and technologies), as well as for the performance of works or provision of services related to such goods, a letter from the Ministry of Defense Industry may be submitted to the bank. In this case, a copy of the letter will be kept at the bank.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov transactions foreign currency
    AMB milli və xarici valyutada əməliyyatların aparılması qaydalarını dəyişib
    ЦБА изменил правила проведения валютных операций

    Latest News

    12:04

    Pashinyan says he hopes to visit Baku in 2028

    Foreign policy
    12:01

    Pashinyan: EPC format important for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    IPU Secretary General Chungong visits Victory Park in Baku

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Kallas: US troop withdrawal discussions require strengthening NATO's European pillar

    Other countries
    11:47

    Von der Leyen: EU should strengthen security in three key sectors

    Other countries
    11:41

    Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:34

    All countries confirmed for chovgan world championship in Baku – EXCLUSIVE

    Team sports
    11:33

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates rules for transactions in local, foreign currencies

    Finance
    11:17

    ADB, Japan launch first disaster risk financing facility

    Finance
    All News Feed