Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 11:41
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas will arrive in Azerbaijan on May 5, according to Report, which cites the European External Action Service (EEAS)
Kallas will hold a series of bilateral meetings at political level, including with Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.
No other details of the visit are provided.
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