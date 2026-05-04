Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 11:41
    Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan

    EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas will arrive in Azerbaijan on May 5, according to Report, which cites the European External Action Service (EEAS)

    Kallas will hold a series of bilateral meetings at political level, including with Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.

    No other details of the visit are provided.

    European Union Kaja Kallas Visit to Azerbaijan
    Kaya Kallas Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Кая Каллас посетит Азербайджан

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