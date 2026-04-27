Armenia, Azerbaijan to continue border delimitation soon
Region
- 27 April, 2026
- 12:57
The process of border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue in the near future, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, according to local media updates, Report informs.
He noted that a 12-kilometer section of the border has already been demarcated, where Armenian border guards are currently deployed.
Pashinyan added that the delimitation and demarcation efforts will proceed in the coming period and are expected to be completed within a reasonable timeframe.
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