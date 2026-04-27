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    President: Azerbaijan and Czech Republic are very reliable partners in energy sector

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 13:12
    President: Azerbaijan and Czech Republic are very reliable partners in energy sector

    "Naturally, a large part of our cooperation pertains to the energy sector. In this field as well, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have been very reliable partners for many years," President Ilham Aliyev said during a press statement with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The Head of State noted that Azerbaijani oil is exported to the Czech Republic and holds an important place in the Czech Republic's energy balance.

    Andrej Babiš Ilham Aliyev energy sector
    Prezident: Azərbaycan və Çexiya energetika sektorunda çox etibarlı tərəfdaşlardır
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан и Чехия - очень надежные партнеры в энергетическом секторе

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