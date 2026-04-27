President: Azerbaijan and Czech Republic are very reliable partners in energy sector
Foreign policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 13:12
"Naturally, a large part of our cooperation pertains to the energy sector. In this field as well, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have been very reliable partners for many years," President Ilham Aliyev said during a press statement with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The Head of State noted that Azerbaijani oil is exported to the Czech Republic and holds an important place in the Czech Republic's energy balance.
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