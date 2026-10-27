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Azerbaijan's participation in international tourism platforms and hosting of major events help promote its rich cultural heritage, traditions and tourism opportunities worldwide, State Tourism Agency Chairman Fuad Naghiyev said.

Report informs, citing the agency, that Naghiyev spoke at the Seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

He highlighted the agency's successful ongoing cooperation with UN Tourism.

The panel featured representatives of international initiatives contributing to inclusion, cultural exchange and community leadership through tourism.

The State Tourism Agency presented its work to preserve historical and cultural heritage and support sustainable development in the reserves under its management. It also outlined efforts to promote creative activities in the reserves and contribute to heritage preservation by creating new opportunities for local communities at historical and cultural sites.

Participants discussed tourism's role in promoting social inclusion and how equal access to tourism opportunities can improve community well-being, strengthen social solidarity and support peace. Presentations also addressed increasing women's participation in tourism entrepreneurship, creating accessible tourism environments for people with disabilities, and ensuring the active involvement of rural and local communities in tourism development.

The panel, entitled "Tourism for a shared future: how inclusion, equality and community leadership strengthen the foundations of peace," was jointly organised today by the State Tourism Agency and UN Tourism.