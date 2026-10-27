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    Ankara hosts symposium on Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties and Turkic world

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 19:13
    Ankara hosts symposium on Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties and Turkic world

    An international symposium entitled "From Kars to Nakhchivan: Türkiye–Azerbaijan diplomacy and the future of the Turkic world during Republic Week" has been held at the Shusha Congress Centre under Azerbaijan's Embassy in Ankara.

    Report's Türkiye bureau informs that the event was organised by the Türkiye–Azerbaijan Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity Foundation (TADIV).

    Held ahead of the 103rd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the symposium brought together representatives from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as Iraqi Turkmen, diplomats, academics, lawyers and media representatives.

    TADIV Chairperson Aygun Attar said the fraternal relationship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan provides a foundation for unity across the Turkic world. She stressed the importance of combating disinformation and strengthening cooperation between media organisations in Turkic countries.

    Eldar Aliyev, counsellor at Azerbaijan's Embassy in Türkiye, shared his views on Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation, the importance of the Zangazur Corridor and the preservation of shared historical and cultural heritage.

    In a video address, Anar Karimov, head of ICESCO's Partnerships and International Cooperation Sector, described stronger ties between the Islamic and Turkic worlds as a strategic investment in the future.

    Ankara hosts symposium on Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties and Turkic world
    Ankara hosts symposium on Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties and Turkic world
    Ankara hosts symposium on Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties and Turkic world
    Ankara hosts symposium on Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties and Turkic world
    Ankara hosts symposium on Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties and Turkic world

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