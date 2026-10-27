TURKPA chief, Turkish parliament speaker discuss Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties

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Strengthening the strategic partnership and unbreakable fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was discussed at a meeting between TURKPA Secretary-General Ramil Hasan and Speaker of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş.

Report informs that the meeting highlighted the successful conclusion of TURKPA's 15th Assembly Council meeting and plenary session, held several days earlier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The sides discussed further developing relations among the fraternal Turkic states, particularly strengthening the strategic partnership and fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, both of which pursue independent and strong policies.

They noted that expanding political, economic, military and parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye contributes significantly to Turkic unity and sets an example for other fraternal states. Kurtulmuş said Türkiye's Grand National Assembly was ready to provide comprehensive support for deepening cooperation in these areas.

The meeting emphasised TURKPA's important role in developing parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening interparliamentary ties among Turkic states. Discussions covered expanding the assembly's activities in 2027 and beyond, bringing national legislative frameworks closer together, implementing joint projects and strengthening parliamentary cooperation.

The sides stressed that closer relations among Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, along with greater alignment of their national interests and stronger mutual support, contribute to strengthening the Turkic world's position in international relations.

They also exchanged detailed views on preparations and agenda items for the 13th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, scheduled to take place in several days.

Hasan thanked Kurtulmuş for the warm reception and expressed gratitude to him and Türkiye's Grand National Assembly for supporting Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations, broader ties across the Turkic world and stronger parliamentary diplomacy.