President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan exports natural gas to countries neighboring Czech Republic
Foreign policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 13:15
"Azerbaijan is among the reliable countries exporting its energy resources to global markets. This is also noted by the European Union, which evaluates Azerbaijan as a reliable partner," said President Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The head of state noted that Azerbaijani gas is currently exported to 16 countries, 10 of which are members of the European Union. "Furthermore, Azerbaijan exports natural gas to countries neighboring the Czech Republic," the President added.
Latest News
21:28
PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, CouncilOther
21:23
Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech RepublicOther
21:18
Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperationInfrastructure
21:10
Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East ZangezurForeign policy
21:05
Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communitiesForeign policy
20:50
Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech RepublicForeign policy
20:33
Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperationForeign policy
20:20
Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridorForeign policy
20:05