Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan exports natural gas to countries neighboring Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 13:15
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan exports natural gas to countries neighboring Czech Republic

    "Azerbaijan is among the reliable countries exporting its energy resources to global markets. This is also noted by the European Union, which evaluates Azerbaijan as a reliable partner," said President Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The head of state noted that Azerbaijani gas is currently exported to 16 countries, 10 of which are members of the European Union. "Furthermore, Azerbaijan exports natural gas to countries neighboring the Czech Republic," the President added.

    Ilham Aliyev Andrej Babiš gas exports
    İlham Əliyev: Çexiyaya qonşu olan ölkələrə Azərbaycan təbii qaz ixrac edir
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан экспортирует природный газ в соседние с Чехией страны

    Latest News

    21:28

    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    Other
    21:23

    Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic

    Other
    21:18

    Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    21:05

    Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    President: We are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed