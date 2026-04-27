Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    MP Aydin Huseynov: WUF13 to draw attention to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Infrastructure
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 13:04
    MP Aydin Huseynov: WUF13 to draw attention to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    The restoration work in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur will be in the spotlight of the global community thanks to the holding of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov said at a plenary session of parliament, Report informs.

    According to him, holding the forum is an indicator of Azerbaijan's high political authority.

    "On the other hand, this once again confirms that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner. As is known, all international events in the country are organized at a high level, and there is no doubt that WUF13 will also be held at a proper level," he noted.

    The MP emphasized that holding the forum will allow the country to showcase its achievements in the field of urban development.

    "The construction and restoration work on cities, towns, and villages in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur serves as an example. Baku, in turn, is among the pearls of the Caspian region," Huseynov said.

    He added that forum participants will be able to familiarize themselves with both the development of the capital and the restoration process of the liberated territories. In addition, in his opinion, holding WUF13 will create new opportunities for cooperation and attract investments into the country.

    WUF13 will be held on May 17-22 in Baku. The forum is being conducted in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and is aimed at exchanging international experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Karabakh Eastern Zangazur
    Aydın Hüseynov: "Azad edilmiş ərazilərdəki bərpa işləri WUF13 vasitəsilə dünyanın diqqətində olacaq"
    Айдын Гусейнов: WUF13 привлечет внимание к Карабаху и Восточному Зангезуру

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