    Erdogan underscores importance of diplomacy with Trump over Gaza developments

    World
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 16:20
    Erdogan underscores importance of diplomacy with Trump over Gaza developments

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asserted that the diplomacy built with US President Donald Trump is very important and will continue, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    "Currently, the clashes in Gaza have ended. It is extremely significant that this was announced by US President Donald Trump. When leaving Egypt, we had a brief conversation with Trump. He said ... let us establish phone contact, and let us not be indifferent to this telephone diplomacy. We will continue our talks at all levels. The diplomacy we have built with Mr. Trump is very important," Erdogan told reporters.

