    Ukraine's military intelligence forces and the State Border Guard Service carried out a drone attack on the Russian city of Tuapse on the night of December 30–31, striking the Tuapse oil refinery and an oil terminal, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said.

    Report informs, citing Ukrainian media, that, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Defense Ministry, the refinery's primary oil processing unit, AVT-12, was successfully hit.

    "The facility was capable of processing up to 12 million tons of oil per year, thereby strengthening Russia"s military-industrial complex and army," the agency said.

    Ukrayna Rusiyada neft emalı zavodu və terminalına dronlarla zərbələr endirib
    Минобороны Украины: Беспилотниками поражены НПЗ и нефтяной терминал в Туапсе

