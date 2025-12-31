President Ilham Aliyev attended more than 300 events in 2025
Domestic policy
- 31 December, 2025
- 15:48
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in 309 events over the course of 2025, according to figures cited by Report.
During the year, the head of state held 113 official receptions, made 38 trips to regions across the country, and carried out 20 foreign visits.
Over the same period, Ilham Aliyev signed 185 laws and 180 executive orders, held 121 meetings, and gave 10 interviews. He also conducted 17 press conferences.
In addition, the president participated in 12 signing ceremonies, delivered 20 statements, and issued 42 messages throughout the year.
Latest News
15:48
President Ilham Aliyev attended more than 300 events in 2025Domestic policy
15:43
Three shepherds caught in avalanche in TürkiyeRegion
15:27
Ukraine's Defense Ministry says drones hit oil refinery, oil terminal in TuapseRegion
15:20
Net domestic assets of Azerbaijani banks rise 17.2% year on yearFinance
15:13
Photo
Holiday event for children organized at Baku Zoological Park on Leyla Aliyeva's initiativeSocial security
15:03
ADB says unlocking Middle Corridor's potential could accelerate cross-border fintechFinance
14:56
Fergus Auld: 2025 brought UK–Azerbaijan relations to new levelForeign policy
14:36
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Index records its strongest growth in eight years in 2025Finance
14:05