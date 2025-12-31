President Ilham Aliyev attended more than 300 events in 2025

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Domestic policy
    • 31 December, 2025
    • 15:48
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in 309 events over the course of 2025, according to figures cited by Report.

    During the year, the head of state held 113 official receptions, made 38 trips to regions across the country, and carried out 20 foreign visits.

    Over the same period, Ilham Aliyev signed 185 laws and 180 executive orders, held 121 meetings, and gave 10 interviews. He also conducted 17 press conferences.

    In addition, the president participated in 12 signing ceremonies, delivered 20 statements, and issued 42 messages throughout the year.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev bu il ərzində 300-dən artıq tədbirdə iştirak edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев в 2025 году принял участие более чем в 300 мероприятиях

