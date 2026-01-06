Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.01.2026)
Finance
- 06 January, 2026
- 09:15
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
61.61
|
-0.15
|
0.76
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.13
|
-0.19
|
0.71
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,476.40
|
24.90
|
135.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,977.18
|
594.79
|
913.89
|
S&P 500
|
6,902.05
|
43.58
|
56.55
|
Nasdaq
|
23,395.82
|
160.19
|
153.83
|
Nikkei
|
51,832.80
|
1 493.32
|
1,493.32
|
Dax
|
24,868.69
|
329.35
|
378.28
|
FTSE 100
|
10,004.57
|
53.43
|
73.19
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,211.50
|
16.29
|
62.00
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,023.42
|
54.58
|
54.58
|
Bist 100
|
11,702.00
|
203.62
|
440.48
|
RTS
|
1,110.29
|
-3.84
|
-3.84
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1733
|
0.0000
|
-0.0012
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3556
|
0.0000
|
0.0083
|
JPY/USD
|
156.3900
|
0.0100
|
-0.0600
|
RUB/USD
|
81.2603
|
0.0000
|
2.5103
|
TRY/USD
|
43.0352
|
0.0000
|
0.0790
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9812
|
-0.0100
|
-0.0078
