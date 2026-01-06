Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 09:15
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    61.61

    -0.15

    0.76

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.13

    -0.19

    0.71

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,476.40

    24.90

    135.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,977.18

    594.79

    913.89

    S&P 500

    6,902.05

    43.58

    56.55

    Nasdaq

    23,395.82

    160.19

    153.83

    Nikkei

    51,832.80

    1 493.32

    1,493.32

    Dax

    24,868.69

    329.35

    378.28

    FTSE 100

    10,004.57

    53.43

    73.19

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,211.50

    16.29

    62.00

    Shanghai Composite

    4,023.42

    54.58

    54.58

    Bist 100

    11,702.00

    203.62

    440.48

    RTS

    1,110.29

    -3.84

    -3.84

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1733

    0.0000

    -0.0012

    USD/GBP

    1.3556

    0.0000

    0.0083

    JPY/USD

    156.3900

    0.0100

    -0.0600

    RUB/USD

    81.2603

    0.0000

    2.5103

    TRY/USD

    43.0352

    0.0000

    0.0790

    CNY/USD

    6.9812

    -0.0100

    -0.0078
    key indicators stockmarket currency market
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (06.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (06.01.2026)

    Latest News

    09:41

    US awards $2.7B worth of orders to boost uranium enrichment

    Other countries
    09:39

    Trump administration demanding Rodriguez to stop selling oil to US adversaries

    Other countries
    09:33

    Strong earthquake rattles western Japan, followed by several more shakes

    Other countries
    09:24

    CNN: Maduro's lawyers will likely attack legality of arrest before getting to any evidence

    Other countries
    09:15

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:11

    Azerbaijani president warns officials: 'Order will not be long in coming'

    Domestic policy
    09:05

    Ilham Aliyev: 'Unfortunately, there are also those among young personnel who commit violations'

    Domestic policy
    08:57

    President Ilham Aliyev talks on work being carried out on so-called Sovetsky neighborhood

    Infrastructure
    08:53

    Ilham Aliyev: 'Short-term goal I have set is to bring defense exports to one billion dollars'

    Military
    All News Feed