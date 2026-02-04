Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Kobakhidze: Georgia aims to renew strategic partnership with US

    Region
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 16:19
    Kobakhidze: Georgia aims to renew strategic partnership with US

    Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated Wednesday that his country aims to renew the strategic partnership with the United States, Report informs via GPB.

    "We aim to renew the strategic partnership with the United States from a clean slate, with a well-defined roadmap," stated Kobakhidze.

    He noted that the Georgian representatives at the US State Department discussed exactly what has been publicly communicated, the renewal of the strategic partnership.

    "Our representatives reiterated what we have been publicly emphasising: we want to start afresh with the United States, guided by a specific and pragmatic roadmap. This is our open hand extended in good faith. We are patiently awaiting a response, and I sincerely hope that this will come from the American side. That remains our optimistic expectation. We shall see how events unfold," Kobakhidze remarked.

    On February 3, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Lasha Darsalia met with US Assistant Secretary of State Brendan Hanrahan during a working visit to Washington.

    Kobaxidze: ABŞ ilə strateji tərəfdaşlığı yeniləmək istəyirik
    Кобахидзе: Грузия хочет возобновить стратегическое партнерство с США

