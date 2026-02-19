Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva has commented on a statement by Marie Struthers, Amnesty International's Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, regarding the verdict handed down against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who was convicted of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, and crimes related to terrorism and terrorist financing, the Ombudsperson's Office told Report.

The Ombudsperson reminded that open trials were held in the Baku Military Court in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, in full compliance with international judicial practice. The trial was attended by the accused, his defense attorney, the victims, their legal successors, and their representatives, and was widely covered in the media. Ultimately, Ruben Vardanyan's guilt in the crimes he was charged with was fully proven, and the court sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Aliyeva noted that the statement issued by a representative of the international non-governmental organization Amnesty International regarding the court's verdict against Ruben Vardanyan, following a trial conducted in full compliance with international human rights law and international judicial practice, is inaccurate and biased from both a legal and moral perspective.

The Ombudsperson emphasized that the approach demonstrated by this organization contradicts the principles of objectivity, balance, and professional ethics required of international non-governmental organizations and demonstrates the bias of the statement.

Aliyeva noted that the charges brought against Ruben Vardanyan fall under the category of serious and especially dangerous crimes under both Azerbaijani national and international law.

The Ombudsperson stated that the political overtones attached to the issue, going beyond the legal aspects in the statement by the Amnesty International representative, as well as the presentation of unconfirmed allegations as facts, once again demonstrate Amnesty International's biased position towards Azerbaijan.