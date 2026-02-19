Trump emphasizes importance of personal relations in international politics

During his speech at the first meeting of the Board of Peace, US President Donald Trump expressed support for a number of foreign leaders and emphasized the importance of personal relations in international politics, Report informs.

"I want to thank the leaders and dignitaries who have traveled a long way for this important meeting we are now at. This building was built for peace, and no one knew what to call it. And then they named it after me," Trump said.

Trump also expressed his support for Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Argentine President Javier Milei, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"I also endorsed the Japanese Prime Minister. She had a tight race, but she won by the largest margin in Japanese history. So she loves me very much," the American leader said.

Trump emphasized his unwavering support for Hungary's Orban in the upcoming Hungarian elections. "He has my full and unwavering support in the elections. Not everyone in Europe likes this kind of support, but that's okay. You have elections coming up soon, and I think everything will be fine," he added.

The US President stressed his mediation in resolving the conflict between India and Pakistan, expressing sympathy for Pakistani leader Shehbaz Sharif.