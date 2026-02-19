Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Trump emphasizes importance of personal relations in international politics

    Other
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 19:08
    Trump emphasizes importance of personal relations in international politics

    During his speech at the first meeting of the Board of Peace, US President Donald Trump expressed support for a number of foreign leaders and emphasized the importance of personal relations in international politics, Report informs.

    "I want to thank the leaders and dignitaries who have traveled a long way for this important meeting we are now at. This building was built for peace, and no one knew what to call it. And then they named it after me," Trump said.

    Trump also expressed his support for Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Argentine President Javier Milei, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

    "I also endorsed the Japanese Prime Minister. She had a tight race, but she won by the largest margin in Japanese history. So she loves me very much," the American leader said.

    Trump emphasized his unwavering support for Hungary's Orban in the upcoming Hungarian elections. "He has my full and unwavering support in the elections. Not everyone in Europe likes this kind of support, but that's okay. You have elections coming up soon, and I think everything will be fine," he added.

    The US President stressed his mediation in resolving the conflict between India and Pakistan, expressing sympathy for Pakistani leader Shehbaz Sharif.

    Viktor Orban Donald Trump Hungary Board of Peace
    Tramp beynəlxalq siyasətdə şəxsi münasibətlərin əhəmiyyətini vurğulayıb
    Трамп подчеркнул значимость личных отношений в международной политике

    Latest News

    19:37

    Donald Trump declares that peace has been established in Middle East

    Other countries
    19:32

    Trump: Azerbaijan and several other countries invested $7 billion in Board of Peace

    Foreign policy
    19:27

    Donald Trump: Good negotiations underway with Iran

    Region
    19:19
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev meets with leaders and officials from various countries in Washington

    Foreign policy
    19:13

    Donald Trump: Some people try to be tricky, but it doesn't work with me

    Foreign policy
    19:08

    Trump emphasizes importance of personal relations in international politics

    Other
    18:59

    President of Azerbaijan meets with Nikol Pashinyan in Washington

    Foreign policy
    18:53

    Trump speaks about settlement of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Other
    18:47

    Trump at Board of Peace: 'We did a very good job'

    Other
    All News Feed