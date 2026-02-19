Donald Trump signs final resolution of inaugural Board of Peace meeting

Donald Trump, President of the United States, signed the final resolution following the first meeting of the Board of Peace.

According to Report, the resolution, adopted unanimously, establishes principles of financial integrity and transparency to guide the work of the Board.

President Trump, as chair, signed the resolution in the presence of a Board quorum.

"I believe this is perhaps one of the most important days of our careers - if not the most important…. We will put Gaza in order, make it successful, peaceful, and safe. Perhaps we will go even further and pay attention to ‘hotspots" around the world - and we can handle this quite easily. This is an amazing group of strong and brilliant people," Trump said at the conclusion of the meeting.

"We will make Gaza an example of success, security, and unity," he emphasized.

The US president added that the United Nations has enormous potential but requires significant support: "I think we will start doing this quite soon. We will work on this decisively…"