    Provocative actions against Azerbaijan's leadership prevented in Washington.

    Foreign policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 00:12
    In Washington, D.C., the US capital, a group of radical individuals attempted provocative actions while Azerbaijani leaders were attending the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

    According to Report, they shouted offensive and unethical words at the government leadership and attempted to enter the secure area.

    However, members of the Azerbaijani Presidential Security Service and Washington police quickly intervened and brought the situation under control.

    According to preliminary information, no serious violations were recorded as a result of the incident.

    Furthermore, videos circulating on social media clearly show members of the radical group openly using obscene language.

    These videos prove the provocative nature of the incident.

    Vaşinqtonda Azərbaycanın dövlət rəhbərliyinə qarşı təxribat xarakterli hərəkətlərin qarşısı alınıb
    В Вашингтоне предотвращены провокационные действия против руководства Азербайджана

