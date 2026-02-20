Provocative actions against Azerbaijan's leadership prevented in Washington.
Foreign policy
- 20 February, 2026
- 00:12
In Washington, D.C., the US capital, a group of radical individuals attempted provocative actions while Azerbaijani leaders were attending the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.
According to Report, they shouted offensive and unethical words at the government leadership and attempted to enter the secure area.
However, members of the Azerbaijani Presidential Security Service and Washington police quickly intervened and brought the situation under control.
According to preliminary information, no serious violations were recorded as a result of the incident.
Furthermore, videos circulating on social media clearly show members of the radical group openly using obscene language.
These videos prove the provocative nature of the incident.
Latest News
00:35
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on social media accounts regarding the inaugural meeting of Board of PeaceForeign policy
00:16
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev attended inaugural meeting of Board of Peace in WashingtonForeign policy
00:12
Provocative actions against Azerbaijan's leadership prevented in Washington.Foreign policy
23:01
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan's participation in Board of Peace financial project on Gaza not envisagedForeign policy
21:06
Donald Trump signs final resolution of inaugural Board of Peace meetingForeign policy
21:00
Türkiye expresses readiness to deploy troops to Gaza within stabilization forcesForeign policy
20:46
Trump: Several countries expressed readiness to send troops to GazaOther countries
20:40
Turkish FM: Erdogan is committed to resolving Gaza conflictForeign policy
20:21