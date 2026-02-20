Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    6 firefighters killed as fire truck plunges off cliff in Central China

    Other countries
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 10:34
    6 firefighters killed as fire truck plunges off cliff in Central China

    Six firefighters were killed and another injured at around 4 pm (GMT+8) Thursday when a fire truck plunged off a cliff on its way back after putting out a fire in Xinhua county, Central China's Hunan province, according to local authorities, Report informs via China Daily.

    The investigation into the cause of the accident and follow-up work, including medical treatment for the injured, are currently underway.

    China firefighters accident
    Çində yol qəzasında altı yanğınsöndürən ölüb
    В Китае автомобиль с пожарными сорвался с обрыва, погибли шесть человек

    Latest News

    10:55
    Photo

    Baku hosts Second Forum of Azerbaijani Judges

    Domestic policy
    10:51

    IMF forecast for Azerbaijan's GDP aligns with 2026 government outlook

    Finance
    10:34

    6 firefighters killed as fire truck plunges off cliff in Central China

    Other countries
    10:33

    IMF forecasts Azerbaijan reserves at $85B in 2026

    Finance
    10:16

    IMF: Azerbaijan's economic growth to stabilize at around 2.5% in medium term

    Finance
    10:05

    Sharif credits Trump for easing India-Pakistan tensions

    Foreign policy
    10:03

    Azerbaijani oil price approaches $73

    Energy
    09:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss urban planning cooperation

    Foreign policy
    09:46

    CBA currency exchange rates (20.02.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed