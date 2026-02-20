6 firefighters killed as fire truck plunges off cliff in Central China
Six firefighters were killed and another injured at around 4 pm (GMT+8) Thursday when a fire truck plunged off a cliff on its way back after putting out a fire in Xinhua county, Central China's Hunan province, according to local authorities, Report informs via China Daily.
The investigation into the cause of the accident and follow-up work, including medical treatment for the injured, are currently underway.
