    President Ilham Aliyev concluded visit to the United States

    Foreign policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 11:30
    President Ilham Aliyev concluded visit to the United States

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to the United States on February 19, Report informs.

    Ilham Aliyev
    Prezident İlham Əliyevin ABŞ səfəri başa çatıb
    Завершился визит Ильхама Алиева в Соединенные Штаты Америки

