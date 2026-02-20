Türkiye to send 20,000 housing containers to Gaza

Türkiye plans to send at least 20,000 housing containers, previously used by citizens displaced by the devastating earthquakes in February 2023, to the Gaza Strip, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Report informs.

Fidan stated that once the Rafah border crossing is reopened, the containers used during the post-earthquake recovery period will be dispatched to Gaza to help address urgent housing needs.

"In the first stage, we aim to send 20,000 housing containers to the region," he said, emphasizing that Türkiye remains committed to providing humanitarian support and improving living conditions for civilians affected by the ongoing crisis.