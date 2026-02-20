Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Türkiye to send 20,000 housing containers to Gaza

    Other countries
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 11:40
    Türkiye to send 20,000 housing containers to Gaza

    Türkiye plans to send at least 20,000 housing containers, previously used by citizens displaced by the devastating earthquakes in February 2023, to the Gaza Strip, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Report informs.

    Fidan stated that once the Rafah border crossing is reopened, the containers used during the post-earthquake recovery period will be dispatched to Gaza to help address urgent housing needs.

    "In the first stage, we aim to send 20,000 housing containers to the region," he said, emphasizing that Türkiye remains committed to providing humanitarian support and improving living conditions for civilians affected by the ongoing crisis.

    Türkiyə Qəzzaya ən azı 20 min konteyner ev göndərmək niyyətindədir
    Турция намерена направить в сектор Газа не менее 20 тысяч контейнерных домов

