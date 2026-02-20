IMF reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan's gas export prices until 2032
Energy
- 20 February, 2026
- 11:12
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the average price of Azerbaijan's natural gas exports in 2026 to be $380.4 per 1,000 cubic meters, Report informs, citing the IMF.
According to the data, the export price of gas in 2025 was $425.4 per 1,000 cubic meters.
A downward trend is projected thereafter: in 2027, the price is expected to fall to $326.5, in 2028 to $287.1, and remain at that level until 2032.
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts the average gas export price at $269 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2026 and $254 in 2027.
