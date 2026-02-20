Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    IMF reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan's gas export prices until 2032

    Energy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 11:12
    IMF reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan's gas export prices until 2032

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the average price of Azerbaijan's natural gas exports in 2026 to be $380.4 per 1,000 cubic meters, Report informs, citing the IMF.

    According to the data, the export price of gas in 2025 was $425.4 per 1,000 cubic meters.

    A downward trend is projected thereafter: in 2027, the price is expected to fall to $326.5, in 2028 to $287.1, and remain at that level until 2032.

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts the average gas export price at $269 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2026 and $254 in 2027.

    IMF Azərbaycan qazının ixrac qiymətləri ilə bağlı 2032-ci ilə qədər proqnozlarını açıqlayıb
    МВФ огласил прогнозы экспортной цены на азербайджанский газ до 2032 год

