The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the average price of Azerbaijan's natural gas exports in 2026 to be $380.4 per 1,000 cubic meters, Report informs, citing the IMF.

According to the data, the export price of gas in 2025 was $425.4 per 1,000 cubic meters.

A downward trend is projected thereafter: in 2027, the price is expected to fall to $326.5, in 2028 to $287.1, and remain at that level until 2032.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts the average gas export price at $269 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2026 and $254 in 2027.