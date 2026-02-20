Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Trump extends sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for another year

    Other countries
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 12:15
    Trump extends sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for another year

    US President Donald Trump has invoked the procedure to extend US sanctions against Russia for another year over its invasion of Ukraine, according to the president's official notice published in the Federal Register, which is set to take effect on March 6, Report informs via Ukrinform.

    "In accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660," the document reads.

    The notice specifies that the national emergency related to the situation in Ukraine remains in effect. It covers sanctions introduced in March and December 2014, as well as in September 2018 and February 2022, under executive orders issued by previous US presidents.

    Donald Trump sanctions Russia Ukraine
    ABŞ Prezidenti Rusiyaya qarşı sanksiyaların müddətini bir il uzadıb
    Президент США продлил на год действие антироссийских санкций

    Latest News

    12:29

    North Korea showcases 600 mm multiple rocket launchers

    Other countries
    12:24

    US President extends sanctions against Venezuela for another year

    Other countries
    12:24

    IMF sees Azerbaijan's public debt at 20.7% of GDP in 2026

    Finance
    12:15

    Trump extends sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for another year

    Other countries
    12:06

    Azerbaijan National NGO Forum sends open letter to Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:44

    Tokayev proposes peace award in Trump's name

    Region
    11:40

    Türkiye to send 20,000 housing containers to Gaza

    Other countries
    11:30

    President Ilham Aliyev concluded visit to the United States

    Foreign policy
    11:17

    IMF: Azerbaijan banks remain profitable despite slower lending

    Finance
    All News Feed