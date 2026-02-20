Trump extends sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for another year

US President Donald Trump has invoked the procedure to extend US sanctions against Russia for another year over its invasion of Ukraine, according to the president's official notice published in the Federal Register, which is set to take effect on March 6, Report informs via Ukrinform.

"In accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13660," the document reads.

The notice specifies that the national emergency related to the situation in Ukraine remains in effect. It covers sanctions introduced in March and December 2014, as well as in September 2018 and February 2022, under executive orders issued by previous US presidents.