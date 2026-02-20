Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    North Korea showcases 600 mm multiple rocket launchers

    Other countries
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 12:29
    North Korea showcases 600 mm multiple rocket launchers

    North Korea's state-run Munitions Industry Department (MID) displayed its 600 mm large-calibre multiple rocket launcher (MRL) system at a handover ceremony in Pyongyang, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, Report informs.

    Images published by KCNA showed at least 50 MRL systems on display at the ceremony, which was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. KCNA said that during the event MID formally presented the MRL systems to the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), which then handed over the weapons to the Korean People's Army (KPA).

    KCNA also reported that Kim presented the MRLs to the Chief of the General Staff of the KPA, Vice-Marshal Ri Yong-gil.

    This test firing was conducted to "verify the effectiveness of [the] large-calibre multiple rocket launcher system upgraded with new technology", KCNA said at the time. "The fired four rockets hit a target in the waters 358.5 km away from the point of launch."

    Citing Kim, who was also present at the test fire event, KCNA reported at the time that the upgraded system features a "self-steered, precisely guided flight system, which can neglect any outside intervention".

    Reference to the self-steered system likely indicates that the weapon is equipped with an autonomous inertial navigation system (INS)-based precision guidance system with in‑flight control.

    North Korea Kim Jong-un rocket launcher
    KXDR ordusu 600 mm-lik çoxsaylı buraxılış raket sistemlərinin böyük bir partiyasını alıb
    Армия КНДР получила большую партию 600-мм реактивных систем залпового огня

    Latest News

    13:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Latvia hold first consular consultations in Riga

    Foreign policy
    13:45

    Azerbaijan signs agreement with Greek classification society

    Infrastructure
    13:42

    Fitch: CBA to maintain cautious monetary policy

    Finance
    13:41

    Azerbaijan congratulates Slovenia on anniversary of diplomatic relations

    Foreign policy
    13:26

    SOCAR opens South Caucasus' first fully electric charging station in Tbilisi

    Energy
    13:22

    IMF expects investment growth in Azerbaijan's economy

    Finance
    13:15

    Azerbaijan takes concrete steps to apply AI in judiciary

    Domestic policy
    12:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and ADB mull expanding cooperation

    Business
    12:42

    Supreme Court official: Digitalization speeds up commercial case proceedings

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed