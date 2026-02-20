Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan signs agreement with Greek classification society

    Infrastructure
    20 February, 2026
    • 13:45
    Azerbaijan signs agreement with Greek classification society

    The State Maritime and Port Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has authorized a new classification society.

    According to Report, the agency signed an agreement with Greece's Libero Hellenic Register classification society titled "On regulating the provision of certification and classification services for ships sailing under the State flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

    Under the agreement, Libero Hellenic Register will provide services to ensure compliance with international standards and implement a quality certification system for ships sailing under Azerbaijan's flag.

    "The signed agreement will expand our country's strategic cooperation with classification societies. At the same time, it will contribute to the development of maritime transport, raising safety standards, and enhancing the competitiveness of ships sailing under Azerbaijan's flag both domestically and internationally," the agency stated.

    The agency has authorized a total of 12 classification societies to operate.

    Shipowners can view the list of approved classification societies at the following link: https://ddla.gov.az/tesnifat.

    Azərbaycan Yunanıstanın təsnifat cəmiyyəti ilə saziş imzalayıb
    Греческая Libero Hellenic Register получило право работать с судами под флагом Азербайджана

