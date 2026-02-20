Azerbaijan congratulates Slovenia on anniversary of diplomatic relations

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Foreign policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 13:41
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Slovenia on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Report informs, citing the ministry's post on X.

    "We extend our sincere congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Slovenia on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Slovenia, and reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening our bilateral cooperation," the post reads.

    Rəsmi Bakı diplomatik münasibətlərin 30-cu ildönümü ilə bağlı Sloveniyanı təbrik edib
    Азербайджан поздравил Словению с 30-летием установления дипотношений

