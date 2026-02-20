Azerbaijani monuments in Kyiv and Irpin covered for protection against air raids

Azerbaijani monuments and cultural landmarks in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and the city of Irpin have been covered for protection against Russian air strikes, Andrii Pomiluiko, head of department at SOCAR Energy Ukraine, told Report.

Pomiluiko explained that this measure was taken due to the recent increase in air strikes on Kyiv.

"In Kyiv, the monuments of Heydar Aliyev, Imadaddin Nasimi, and Muslim Magomayev have been covered. The fountain and carpet monument in Heydar Aliyev Park were also secured. In addition, the monument to academician Zarifa Aliyeva in Irpin has been covered with protective material. The monuments were shielded with fire‑resistant tarpaulin, sandbags, and Kevlar fabric used in the production of bulletproof vests. The frame was made of bakelite plywood, which is waterproof and fire‑resistant," Pomiluyko stated.