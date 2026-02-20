Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijani monuments in Kyiv and Irpin covered for protection against air raids

    Other countries
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 14:12
    Azerbaijani monuments in Kyiv and Irpin covered for protection against air raids

    Azerbaijani monuments and cultural landmarks in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and the city of Irpin have been covered for protection against Russian air strikes, Andrii Pomiluiko, head of department at SOCAR Energy Ukraine, told Report.

    Pomiluiko explained that this measure was taken due to the recent increase in air strikes on Kyiv.

    "In Kyiv, the monuments of Heydar Aliyev, Imadaddin Nasimi, and Muslim Magomayev have been covered. The fountain and carpet monument in Heydar Aliyev Park were also secured. In addition, the monument to academician Zarifa Aliyeva in Irpin has been covered with protective material. The monuments were shielded with fire‑resistant tarpaulin, sandbags, and Kevlar fabric used in the production of bulletproof vests. The frame was made of bakelite plywood, which is waterproof and fire‑resistant," Pomiluyko stated.

    Azerbaijani monuments in Kyiv and Irpin covered for protection against air raids
    Azerbaijani monuments in Kyiv and Irpin covered for protection against air raids
    Azerbaijani monuments in Kyiv and Irpin covered for protection against air raids
    Azerbaijani monuments in Kyiv and Irpin covered for protection against air raids
    Azerbaijani monuments in Kyiv and Irpin covered for protection against air raids

    Azerbaijani monuments Kyiv Irpin Ukraine
    Photo
    Kiyev və İrpendə hava hücumundan qorunmaq üçün Azərbaycana aid abidələrin örtüklə qapadılması başa çatıb
    Photo
    В Киеве и Ирпени сооружены укрытия для азербайджанских памятников на фоне авиаугроз

    Latest News

    15:33

    Energy minister: Moldova open to participating in Black Sea Green Energy Corridor - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    15:25

    Azerbaijan exports over 5,400 tons of Premium Euro-95 gasoline in 2025

    Energy
    15:17

    PSG pay four of six million euros owed to Kylian Mbappé

    Football
    15:02

    Austrian FM arrives in Ukraine on working visit

    Other countries
    14:59

    Fitch Solutions: Azerbaijan gradually moving toward long-term fiscal sustainability

    Finance
    14:53

    Number of judges in Azerbaijan expected to exceed 700

    Domestic policy
    14:36

    Fitch Solutions: STAR Refinery began diversifying its oil supply sources

    Energy
    14:25

    Fitch Solutions: US to deepen engagement with Azerbaijan, Armenia in 2026

    Business
    14:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates first group of residents to city and village of Khojavand

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed