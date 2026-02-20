Azerbaijan, Latvia hold first consular consultations in Riga

Azerbaijan and Latvia conducted their first consular consultations in Riga, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Report informs.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Azerbaijan MFA, and the Latvian delegation was led by Agnese Kalnina, Director General of the Directorate of Consular and Diplomatic Affairs of the Latvian Foreign Ministry.

The consultations focused on the current state and development prospects of consular cooperation between the two countries, including signing new bilateral documents and exploring the digitalization of consular services.

Discussions also covered broader areas of cooperation, such as justice, law enforcement, prosecution, migration, and education, with both sides exchanging views on expanding bilateral and multilateral collaboration.

Later, the delegation was received by Kaspars Abolins, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia. During the meeting, issues of expanding relations between the internal affairs bodies of the two countries and developing the contractual and legal framework in the relevant field were discussed.