Iran strikes Israeli F-16 fighter jet
Other countries
- 21 March, 2026
- 16:36
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said a third "hostile fighter jet belonging to the enemy" was struck over central Iran, Report informs via Mehr News.
According to the IRGC public relations office, the aircraft, identified as an F-16 fighter jet of Israel, was hit at 3:45 a.m. by air defense systems operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force.
The statement added that "the successful interception and destruction of more than 200 aerial targets - including drones, cruise missiles, refueling aircraft and advanced fighter jets - during the first three weeks of the war reflects increased monitoring and interception capability in Iranian and regional airspace, as well as stronger national air defense systems."
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