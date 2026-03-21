Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran strikes Israeli F-16 fighter jet

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 16:36
    Iran strikes Israeli F-16 fighter jet

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said a third "hostile fighter jet belonging to the enemy" was struck over central Iran, Report informs via Mehr News.

    According to the IRGC public relations office, the aircraft, identified as an F-16 fighter jet of Israel, was hit at 3:45 a.m. by air defense systems operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

    The statement added that "the successful interception and destruction of more than 200 aerial targets - including drones, cruise missiles, refueling aircraft and advanced fighter jets - during the first three weeks of the war reflects increased monitoring and interception capability in Iranian and regional airspace, as well as stronger national air defense systems."

    Iran's attacks F-16 Fighting Falcon US and Israel Operation Against Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
    SEPAH İsrailin növbəti "F16" qırıcısını vurub
    КСИР заявил, что сбил очередной израильский F16

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