UAE intercepts 341 ballistic missiles since Iranian attacks began
Other countries
- 21 March, 2026
- 17:05
The UAE Ministry of Defence stated that since the escalation in the Middle East began, the country's air defence systems have intercepted a total of 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,748 drones launched from Iran, Report informs.
The ministry shared this information on its official account on X.
On March 21 alone, the Emirati air defence forces intercepted three ballistic missiles and eight drones launched from Iran.
The ministry noted that two servicemen were killed while performing their duties as a result of the attacks. It added that six civilians - citizens of Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Palestine - were also killed, while 160 people sustained injuries of varying severity.
Latest News
17:49
Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze for Azerbaijan at Judo Grand Slam in GeorgiaIndividual sports
17:32
Israel strikes ballistic missile production facilities in IranOther countries
17:05
UAE intercepts 341 ballistic missiles since Iranian attacks beganOther countries
16:36
Iran strikes Israeli F-16 fighter jetOther countries
16:31
US and Israel attack piers and vessels in Iran's BushehrOther countries
16:02
Katz says strikes on Iran to intensify this weekOther countries
15:56
Britain says Iran's actions in Middle East are threat to its interestsOther countries
15:24
Azerbaijan increases cotton fabric production by nearly 3%Industry
15:03