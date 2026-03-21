Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    UAE intercepts 341 ballistic missiles since Iranian attacks began

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 17:05
    UAE intercepts 341 ballistic missiles since Iranian attacks began

    The UAE Ministry of Defence stated that since the escalation in the Middle East began, the country's air defence systems have intercepted a total of 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,748 drones launched from Iran, Report informs.

    The ministry shared this information on its official account on X.

    On March 21 alone, the Emirati air defence forces intercepted three ballistic missiles and eight drones launched from Iran.

    The ministry noted that two servicemen were killed while performing their duties as a result of the attacks. It added that six civilians - citizens of Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Palestine - were also killed, while 160 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

    Iran's attacks United Arab Emirates missile attacks
    BƏƏ İranın hücumları başlayandan bəri 341 ballistik raketi zərərsizləşdirib
    ОАЭ перехватила 341 баллистическую ракету с начала атак Ирана

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