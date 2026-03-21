Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze for Azerbaijan at Judo Grand Slam in Georgia

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) won a bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

According to Report, he secured the bronze by defeating Anton Shukhaliyev, who represented Spain, in the third-place match.

Other Azerbaijani representatives who competed today - Kamran Suleymanov (73 kg), Sudaba Aghayeva, and Aytaj Gardashkhanli (both 70 kg) - finished the tournament without medals.

Turan Bayramov (66 kg) won a silver medal yesterday.