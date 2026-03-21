Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze for Azerbaijan at Judo Grand Slam in Georgia
Individual sports
- 21 March, 2026
- 17:49
Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) won a bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament held in Tbilisi, Georgia.
According to Report, he secured the bronze by defeating Anton Shukhaliyev, who represented Spain, in the third-place match.
Other Azerbaijani representatives who competed today - Kamran Suleymanov (73 kg), Sudaba Aghayeva, and Aytaj Gardashkhanli (both 70 kg) - finished the tournament without medals.
Turan Bayramov (66 kg) won a silver medal yesterday.
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