The UK Ministry of Defence stated that Iran's strikes on Middle Eastern countries and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz pose a threat to Britain and its allies" interests, Report informs via Sky News.

The statement was issued following overnight missile strikes targeting a US-UK base on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean.

The ministry said that Iran's reckless attacks across the region and its actions related to the Strait of Hormuz create a threat to Britain's interests and its allies. It also noted that Royal Air Force aircraft and other military assets intend to continue protecting British citizens and personnel in the region.