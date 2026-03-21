Britain says Iran's actions in Middle East are threat to its interests
Other countries
- 21 March, 2026
- 15:56
The UK Ministry of Defence stated that Iran's strikes on Middle Eastern countries and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz pose a threat to Britain and its allies" interests, Report informs via Sky News.
The statement was issued following overnight missile strikes targeting a US-UK base on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean.
The ministry said that Iran's reckless attacks across the region and its actions related to the Strait of Hormuz create a threat to Britain's interests and its allies. It also noted that Royal Air Force aircraft and other military assets intend to continue protecting British citizens and personnel in the region.
Latest News
16:02
Katz says strikes on Iran to intensify this weekOther countries
15:56
Britain says Iran's actions in Middle East are threat to its interestsOther countries
15:24
Azerbaijan increases cotton fabric production by nearly 3%Industry
15:03
EU member states urged to lower gas storage targets due to Iran warEnergy
14:51
Azerbaijan increases shoe production by 36%Industry
14:46
Azerbaijan's direct investments in Russian economy grow by nearly 3 timesFinance
14:11
Kazakhstan's Turkistan to host OTS summit in MayRegion
13:47
Guterres: UN cooperates with Board of PeaceOther countries
13:26