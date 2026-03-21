Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Britain says Iran's actions in Middle East are threat to its interests

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 15:56
    Britain says Iran's actions in Middle East are threat to its interests

    The UK Ministry of Defence stated that Iran's strikes on Middle Eastern countries and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz pose a threat to Britain and its allies" interests, Report informs via Sky News.

    The statement was issued following overnight missile strikes targeting a US-UK base on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean.

    The ministry said that Iran's reckless attacks across the region and its actions related to the Strait of Hormuz create a threat to Britain's interests and its allies. It also noted that Royal Air Force aircraft and other military assets intend to continue protecting British citizens and personnel in the region.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Iran's attacks United Kingdom
    Britaniya İranın Yaxın Şərqdəki addımlarını öz maraqlarına təhdid adlandırıb
    Британия назвала действия Ирана на Ближнем Востоке угрозой своим интересам

    Latest News

    16:02

    Katz says strikes on Iran to intensify this week

    Other countries
    15:56

    Britain says Iran's actions in Middle East are threat to its interests

    Other countries
    15:24

    Azerbaijan increases cotton fabric production by nearly 3%

    Industry
    15:03

    EU member states urged to lower gas storage targets due to Iran war

    Energy
    14:51

    Azerbaijan increases shoe production by 36%

    Industry
    14:46

    Azerbaijan's direct investments in Russian economy grow by nearly 3 times

    Finance
    14:11

    Kazakhstan's Turkistan to host OTS summit in May

    Region
    13:47

    Guterres: UN cooperates with Board of Peace

    Other countries
    13:26

    Cuba refuses to let US Embassy in Havana import diesel for its generators

    Other countries
    All News Feed