Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Israel strikes ballistic missile production facilities in Iran

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 17:32
    Israel strikes ballistic missile production facilities in Iran

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they had carried out strikes on facilities in Iran used to produce key components of ballistic missiles.

    According to Report, citing the army's press service, the targeted sites included the Central Complex of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responsible for producing ballistic missile components.

    The press service also said that the strikes hit a storage facility for these components, a Ministry of Defence-run complex producing missile fuel, and another facility involved in the production of ballistic missile components. The exact locations of these sites were not specified.

    The IDF said that the strikes caused significant damage to Iran's ability to continue producing major components for ballistic missiles at these sites.

    It was also reported that Israeli forces struck a number of air defence systems located in various areas of Tehran.

    The Israeli army emphasized that the operation is part of a campaign to weaken Iran's military capabilities and that it will continue.

    ballistic missile US and Israel Operation Against Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
    İsrail İrandakı ballistik raket istehsalı komplekslərinə hücum edib
    Израиль атаковал комплексы по производству баллистических ракет в Иране

    Latest News

    17:49

    Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze for Azerbaijan at Judo Grand Slam in Georgia

    Individual sports
    17:32

    Israel strikes ballistic missile production facilities in Iran

    Other countries
    17:05

    UAE intercepts 341 ballistic missiles since Iranian attacks began

    Other countries
    16:36

    Iran strikes Israeli F-16 fighter jet

    Other countries
    16:31

    US and Israel attack piers and vessels in Iran's Bushehr

    Other countries
    16:02

    Katz says strikes on Iran to intensify this week

    Other countries
    15:56

    Britain says Iran's actions in Middle East are threat to its interests

    Other countries
    15:24

    Azerbaijan increases cotton fabric production by nearly 3%

    Industry
    15:03

    EU member states urged to lower gas storage targets due to Iran war

    Energy
    All News Feed