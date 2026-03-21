Israel strikes ballistic missile production facilities in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they had carried out strikes on facilities in Iran used to produce key components of ballistic missiles.

According to Report, citing the army's press service, the targeted sites included the Central Complex of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responsible for producing ballistic missile components.

The press service also said that the strikes hit a storage facility for these components, a Ministry of Defence-run complex producing missile fuel, and another facility involved in the production of ballistic missile components. The exact locations of these sites were not specified.

The IDF said that the strikes caused significant damage to Iran's ability to continue producing major components for ballistic missiles at these sites.

It was also reported that Israeli forces struck a number of air defence systems located in various areas of Tehran.

The Israeli army emphasized that the operation is part of a campaign to weaken Iran's military capabilities and that it will continue.