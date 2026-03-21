Iranian media write that two piers - a passenger and a fishing one - were hit in the Iranian city of Bushehr as a result of morning attacks by the United States and Israel, Report informs.

The strike targeted the Valfajr passenger pier, damaging the facility's infrastructure and passenger vessels located there. Also, the Jafre fishing pier was attacked, resulting in damage to fishing equipment, docking areas, and the destruction of several boats.

The explosions caused heavy smoke in the coastal areas of Bushehr, and rescue and firefighting units were dispatched to the scene.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that it would take firm retaliatory measures if such strikes on private vessels and passenger transport in the Persian Gulf were repeated, stating that decisive responses would follow any such actions.