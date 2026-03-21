Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Katz says strikes on Iran to intensify this week

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 16:02
    Katz says strikes on Iran to intensify this week

    Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says strikes against Iran will intensify this week, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "This week, the intensity of the strikes that the IDF and the US military will carry out against the Iranian terror regime and the infrastructure it relies on will significantly escalate," he says during an assessment with military officials.

    Katz says that Israel is "determined to continue leading the offensive against the Iranian terror regime, to decapitate its commanders and thwart its strategic capabilities, until every security threat to the State of Israel and to US interests in the region is removed."

    "The IDF is strong, and the Israeli home front is strong, and we will not stop until all war objectives are achieved," he adds.

    Israel Katz US and Israel Operation Against Iran Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
    İsrailin müdafiə naziri: Bu həftə İrana zərbələrin intensivliyi əhəmiyyətli dərəcədə artacaq
    Кац заявляет, что на этой неделе удары по Ирану усилятся

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