Katz says strikes on Iran to intensify this week

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz says strikes against Iran will intensify this week, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

"This week, the intensity of the strikes that the IDF and the US military will carry out against the Iranian terror regime and the infrastructure it relies on will significantly escalate," he says during an assessment with military officials.

Katz says that Israel is "determined to continue leading the offensive against the Iranian terror regime, to decapitate its commanders and thwart its strategic capabilities, until every security threat to the State of Israel and to US interests in the region is removed."

"The IDF is strong, and the Israeli home front is strong, and we will not stop until all war objectives are achieved," he adds.