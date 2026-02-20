Fitch Solutions lowers its 2026 inflation expectations for Azerbaijan
Finance
- 20 February, 2026
- 14:09
International analytical company Fitch Solutions forecasts average annual inflation in Azerbaijan at 5% in 2026 (previously projected at 5.5%), compared to 5.6% in 2025, Report informs citing the company.
At the same time, the company's analysts believe that risks remain tilted to the upside due to geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, particularly those related to sanctions affecting food exports from Russia.
Azerbaijan continues to import between 20% and 30% of its grain, dairy, and meat products from Russia, making the country sensitive to increased transportation and transaction costs, the company states.
Latest News
15:33
Energy minister: Moldova open to participating in Black Sea Green Energy Corridor - INTERVIEWEnergy
15:25
Azerbaijan exports over 5,400 tons of Premium Euro-95 gasoline in 2025Energy
15:17
PSG pay four of six million euros owed to Kylian MbappéFootball
15:02
Austrian FM arrives in Ukraine on working visitOther countries
14:59
Fitch Solutions: Azerbaijan gradually moving toward long-term fiscal sustainabilityFinance
14:53
Number of judges in Azerbaijan expected to exceed 700Domestic policy
14:36
Fitch Solutions: STAR Refinery began diversifying its oil supply sourcesEnergy
14:25
Fitch Solutions: US to deepen engagement with Azerbaijan, Armenia in 2026Business
14:16
Photo