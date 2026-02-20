Azerbaijan exports over 5,400 tons of Premium Euro-95 gasoline in 2025

Azerbaijan exported 5,406.53 tons of Premium Euro-95 gasoline in 2025, generating $3.566 million in revenue, according to data from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, cited by Report.

Of the total, 1,210.28 tons valued at $788,800 were shipped to Armenia, while the bulk - 4,196.25 tons worth $2.777 million - went to Georgia.

The country did not export Premium Euro-95 gasoline in 2024.