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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Japan to gradually reduce fuel subsidies from December

    Other countries
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 20:23
    Japan to gradually reduce fuel subsidies from December

    Japan plans to gradually reduce subsidies for gasoline and other fuels from December, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.

    Report informs, citing Kyodo, that the target retail gasoline price will increase by 5 yen per liter each month from December through next spring.

    The government currently keeps the retail price at around 170 yen ($1.08) per liter, but the measures cost the budget more than 10 billion yen ($63.3 million) a day.

    Takaichi said the government would also subsidize electricity and gas bills this winter, as it did last year. An average household is expected to save approximately 7,000 yen ($44) over the three months beginning in December.

    Subsidies Sanae Takaichi Japan
    Takaiçi: Yaponiya benzin subsidiyalarını azaldacaq
    Такаити: Япония начиная с декабря постепенно сократит субсидии на бензин
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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