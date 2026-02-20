Number of judges in Azerbaijan expected to exceed 700

The number of judges in Azerbaijan is projected to surpass 700 this year, Inam Karimov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Supreme Court and the Judicial-Legal Council, said at the Second Forum of Azerbaijani Judges, Report informs.

Karimov noted that in 2025, the workload of the courts increased significantly:

"Nevertheless, thanks to the professionalism, strong sense of responsibility, and efficiency of our judges, timely consideration of cases was ensured. Based on a transparent selection mechanism, 83 highly qualified lawyers were appointed as judges. As a result, the number of judges reached 676, marking the highest level ever. This year, the number of judges is expected to exceed 700, which will help optimize workloads and improve the efficiency of justice."

The chairman added that efforts continue to establish unified judicial practice, ensure consistency in resolving legal issues, and make court positions more predictable.