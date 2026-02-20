Energy minister: Moldova open to participating in Black Sea Green Energy Corridor - INTERVIEW

The energy agenda in Eastern Europe is being shaped by several factors: the need for supply diversification, integration with European markets, and an accelerated transition to green energy. For the Republic of Moldova, these objectives have acquired strategic significance, especially as the regional gas and electricity supply architecture is transforming.

In an interview with Report, Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu discussed Chisinau's position within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, prospects for joining the Black Sea Energy - Green Energy Corridor initiative, opportunities for cooperation with SOCAR, and the role of state-owned energy trader Energocom.

The minister also outlined Moldova's approaches to developing a long-term diversification strategy, the conditions for potential Azerbaijani gas supplies, plans for renewable energy development and infrastructure modernization, and the priorities for the upcoming meeting of the Moldova-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission in 2026.

Report presents the interview:

- Do you plan to participate in the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting on Green Energy, which will take place in early March in Baku? What priorities does Moldova intend to highlight in the context of energy security and regional integration?

- The Republic of Moldova considers the Southern Gas Corridor an important regional platform for strengthening energy security, improving interconnectivity, and facilitating access to diversified sources of natural gas. Moldova"s strategic priority is the continued integration of its gas market with European infrastructure through the Trans Balkan/Vertical Gas Corridor, enabling competitive cross-border capacity products and access to multiple suppliers, including Caspian volumes delivered through the Southern Gas Corridor system. These measures aim to enhance system resilience and reduce dependency on single supply sources.

- Is Moldova considering participating in the Black Sea Green Energy Corridor project? What benefits could this project bring to the country's energy sector?

- Moldova views the Black Sea Energy / Green Energy Corridor initiative as a strategically relevant regional project that could support electricity interconnection, diversification of clean energy sources, and closer integration with European electricity markets. From the Government"s perspective, such projects may contribute to increased system stability, enhanced supply security, and decarbonization of the power sector. Moldova remains open to dialogue with regional partners to assess potential technical and institutional participation, subject to feasibility and market conditions.

- Are negotiations underway regarding potential supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Moldova? Are direct deliveries, as well as mechanisms through regional partners and existing European infrastructure, being considered?

- Natural gas procurement in Moldova is conducted strictly on commercial and market-based principles. The state-owned trader JSC Energocom maintains a constructive commercial dialogue with SOCAR and has concluded a framework agreement that enables spot and short-term transactions depending on market conditions. At this stage, no binding long-term supply agreement has been finalized, according to information provided by the national company. The key limiting factor for procurement remains logistics and transportation costs along regional corridors, which materially affect delivered prices.

- Can Azerbaijan become a long-term element of Moldova's gas supply diversification strategy? What conditions-commercial, infrastructural, or regulatory-are key to such cooperation?

- Azerbaijan is regarded as a potential partner within Moldova"s broader diversification policy, alongside LNG and other European sources. Any long-term cooperation would depend on commercial competitiveness, optimized transmission tariffs, and efficient use of regional transport routes. Moldova supports regulatory and infrastructure improvements that enhance corridor economics and enable diversified flows. The Ministry establishes policy and security frameworks, while pricing and commercial procurement decisions are taken by licensed market participants according to the market rules.

- How do you assess the current state of energy cooperation between Moldova and Azerbaijan? Which areas-gas, renewable energy, infrastructure, and the exchange of expertise and technology-seem most promising in the medium term?

- Energy cooperation between Moldova and Azerbaijan extends beyond gas supplies and includes dialogue on petroleum products, storage infrastructure, renewable energy, and technical expertise exchange. Moldova"s energy and petroleum markets are liberalized, competitive, and open to international investors operating under EU-aligned regulations. Import and trading activities are performed by licensed economic operators under the Regulator (ANRE) supervision. The state, through its public authorities (policy promoters) supports market development.

- In 2026, Chisinau will host a meeting of the Moldova-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission. What priority energy projects, in addition to gas cooperation, are planned to be included on the agenda, particularly in the areas of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and grid modernization?

- In addition to gas diversification, priority areas for cooperation may include renewable energy development, electricity storage solutions, modernization of energy infrastructure, and energy efficiency initiatives. These directions are aligned with Moldova"s national energy transition objectives and commitments to integrate with European markets.

- Moldova has invited Azerbaijani companies to participate in tenders for the construction of renewable energy capacity and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Is Azerbaijani business showing any specific interest in investing in Moldova's energy sector? Which segments appear most attractive?

- The Ministry of Energy has launched competitive international tenders for renewable energy capacity, including onshore wind projects combined with mandatory battery energy storage systems (BESS). These procedures are open to all qualified investors, including Azerbaijani companies. The framework is based on transparent and competitive mechanisms in line with European standards.