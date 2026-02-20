Austrian FM arrives in Ukraine on working visit

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 15:02
    Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger arrived in Kyiv on a working visit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, Report informs.

    "Welcome to Kyiv, Beate Meinl-Reisinger! Austria is our true friend and partner, demonstrating that neutrality is not indifference. I am grateful for Austria's and Beate's personal leadership and look forward to fruitful talks today to advance the Ukrainian-Austrian partnership," he said on X Friday.

    Meinl-Reisinger already visited Ukraine in March and August 2025.

    Avstriyanın xarici işlər naziri Ukraynaya səfər edib
    В Украину с визитом прибыла министр иностранных дел Австрии

